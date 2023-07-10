Telangana’s Kakatiya University bags NAAC A+ grade

July 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Kakatiya University has been accredited with A+ grade with CGPA 3.27 on a seven-point scale in the fourth cycle of assessment and accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), valid for a period of five years from July 8, 2023, said Vice-Chancellor Thatikonda Ramesh.

In a statement, Mr.Ramesh said it is the first time that Kakatiya University was accredited with A+ Grade and that it was under a dual mode institution by including the distance mode of education.

The A+ grade will help the university in securing new projects and funds from national and international funding agencies, besides enabling it to forge more foreign collaborations and develop joint research programmes as well as faculty and student exchange activities, he said. This will also foster academic, research and extension activities, best practices for improving the quality in higher education and higher campus placements.

The research collaborations with Global Wales University Group, the establishment of K-HUB with six multi-research centres and the P.V. Narasimha Rao Knowledge Centre among other initiatives, and the academic credentials of the adjunct faculty and other distinguished accomplishments including the national award for NSS helped the university secure good score in the assessment process.

He said the university’s plans include the construction of two girls’ hostels at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore, introduction of startups from K-HUB, new UG and PG programmes and diploma courses from SDLCE, conduct of international conferences with Trinity University and Wales University, Indian History Congress, and a host of other prestigious conferences.