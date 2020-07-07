Telangana’s irrigation department official lands in Anti-Corruption Bureau’s dragnet

07 July 2020 04:09 IST

An Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Irrigation department landed in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)’s dragnet while allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹1.20 lakh from a contractor in Yellandu town on Monday for processing his application for payment of a pending bill under Mission Kakatiya scheme.

A team of ACB sleuths headed by Warangal range DSP Madhusudhan laid a trap and caught AEE of Yellandu Section Sriram Naveen Kumar red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe from the contractor in the coal town on Monday afternoon.

The AEE allegedly demanded the huge amount from the contractor for processing the final bill of the restoration work of Anantharam cheruvu executed by the latter under the Mission Kakatiya project aimed at restoring the minor irrigation sources.

The ACB officials booked the AEE on graft charges.