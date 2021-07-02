Telangana’s active COVID cases fall below 13k

858 new infections, 9 deaths logged on Friday

The State reported 858 coronavirus cases on Friday even as the number of active cases reduced to 12,726 from 13,052 the previous day. The number of fatalities were nine, taking the death toll to 3,678, according to the official bulletin issued by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

Daily testing is being maintained above 1 lakh with 1,08,617 samples being tested on the day. The results of 996 tests were awaited. The number of infected has risen to 6.26 lakh since March last year. Another 1,175 persons were declared recovered.

The number of positive cases in GHMC has risen to 107, up from 101 the previous day.

In other districts, the numbers were more or less in the same range — Khammam (81), Nalgonda (64), Suryapet (52), Rangareddy and Karimnagar (51 each). Adilabad logged the least number of cases at just 2.