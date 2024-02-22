TelanganaMLA donates ₹1 lakh for treatment of baby suffering from heart ailment

February 22, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Congress MLA from Choppadandi Medipally Sathyam on Thursday donated ₹1 lakh towards the heart surgery of an ailing four-months-old infant girl from Kodimial village in Jagtial district. Mr. Sathyam visited the house of the baby, Dhanvika, along with his family members, and handed over the amount to her parents—Naresh and Saranya. He inquired about the health of the baby with the parents and promised to help them get financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to cover the medical expenses.

