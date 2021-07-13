Hyderabad

Telangana women in UK celebrate Bonalu

Telangana women in London celebrated Bonalu offering bonam to the goddess Mahakali, at a local temple. The traditional folk festival organised by the Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) was held following British COVID-19 guidelines.

TAUK president Rathnakar Kadudula said it was a low-key affair due to the ongoing pandemic. TAUK vice-president Shushmuna Reddy said TAUK committee family members offered bonam at one of the local temples on behalf of all the women. She said they prayed to the goddess for protection against the virulent disease.

She said though the festival was a combination of offering bonam to the goddess, thottela procession and Durga puja, the organisers decided not to organise the puja to avoid mass gathering.

TAUK senior leader Naveen Reddy thanked MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for her support.


