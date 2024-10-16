Telangana well-equipped to host semi-conductor units, says IT Minister

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu has urged the Centre to consider Telangana for setting up semiconductor advanced packaging and manufacturing plants (APMP) as well as assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) units under the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

The State with its robust infrastructure, supportive policies and a skilled workforce, especially the more than 3.5 lakh AI and semiconductor professionals, is well-equipped to host APMP and ATMP units, the Minister said speaking at the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 in New Delhi.

“We urge the Centre to leverage Telangana’s strengths in building a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem that will enhance India’s global technology leadership,” he told a round-table session, in which Chief Ministers and IT Ministers of several States participated.

Highlighting Telangana’s capabilities as a leading hub for semiconductor and AI development, Mr. Sridhar Babu said “as India moves towards over 1 billion smartphone users, 10 million electric vehicles and 2 billion IoT devices, the demand for semiconductors will skyrocket.”

Ready to lead

Telangana is ready to lead this change and host facilities of global giants such as NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Broadcom and home to dynamic startups catering to both local and global markets. “With our robust infrastructure... well-equipped to host APMP and ATMP units our vision is to achieve a $1 trillion economy while contributing to India’s goal of a $10 trillion economy,” he said.

The Minister’s office, in a release on his speech, said in addition to semiconductor initiatives, Mr.Sridhar Babu emphasised the need for completion of T-Fiber project that aims to provide high-speed Internet and multi-play services to 8 million households across Telangana.

The initiative has the potential to transform rural and urban communities, further enhancing the State’s attractiveness for semiconductor and tech investments, he said, urging the Centre to provide financial support for the project that intends to deliver digital connectivity to millions at a nominal cost of ₹300 per month.

“This digital infrastructure is not merely about connectivity. It’s about empowering rural entrepreneurship, improving access to education and healthcare and enhancing the overall quality of life. Achieving this will be a significant step towards realising Telangana’s full potential...” he said.