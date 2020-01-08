Telangana wants to work with NZ start-ups: KTR

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the government was keen on encouraging local startups to connect with global start-ups to grab the global market and attract them to Telangana.

The Minister expressed these views when Member of Parliament from New Zealand, Priyanca Radhakrishnan, called on him on Wednesday.

The Minister informed her of the government promoted T-Bridge, an initiative that helped connect local startups with global market opportunities, and said efforts would be made to work with New Zealand based start-ups. Talking about the IT sector in the State, he said Telangana was leading the country in the startup and innovation sector. He highlighted T-Hub and We Hub, which encouraged and mentored start-ups in the State. He also spoke about the government’s ambitious project T Hub 2, world’s largest start-up incubator.

KTR also discussed the investment opportunities for industries and educational sectors in Telangana. Among a host of issues discussed were possibilities of mutual cooperation in Agritech, start-up and innovation sectors.

The Minister stated that the Telangana government had been giving top priority to the agricultural and irrigation sectors. This had led to an increase in crop production, giving a large scope for the agritech and food processing industry.

He also praised the works of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and said the country was fast progressing under her leadership. Ms. Priyanca Radhakrishnan invited KTR to New Zealand and assured that she would organise a formal meeting with the New Zealand Prime Minister.

Ms. Priyanca said they were working closely with Telangana NRIs and mentioned that Telangana’s state festival Bathukamma was celebrated in a grand manner in New Zealand.