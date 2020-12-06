Hyderabad

Telangana Vikas Samiti extends support to striking farmers

Telangana Vikas Samiti extended its support to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers against the new farm laws on December 8.

State committee members O. Narsimha Reddy, G. Venkateshwarlu, Jayanthi, H. Ravinder, Vijayanand, Puli Raju, Bikshapathi Nayak, Pindiga Venkanna, who met recently, unanimously agreed to extend support to the farmers stating that the new laws were detrimental to the interests of the farming community.

The Central government must assure MSP in the laws giving confidence to people, said State general secretary Erroju Srinivas.

