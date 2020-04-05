Telangana urges Centre to procure more bengalgram to help ryots

At a time when the disposal of their produce to the farming community is getting increasingly difficult due to the lockdown measures being implemented in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the State government has requested the Centre to procure at least 28,000 tonnes of bengalgram more in Telangana at minimum support price under the price support scheme.

In a letter addressed to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy stated that bengalgram was cultivated in a record extent of 1.46 lakh hectares this rabi season, and with a yield of 12.95 quintals per hectare, the estimated production would be about 1.89 lakh tonnes. The key rabi crop was cultivated in 1.1 lakh hectares in 2018-19, 1.02 lakh hectares in 2017-18, 1.17 lakh hectares in 2016-17 and 1.18 lakh hectares in 2015-16.

Under the price support scheme, the Centre has permitted procurement of 47,600 tonnes of bengalgram with MSP of ₹4,875 per quintal in Telangana, and till April 4, over 19,876 tonnes from 12,963 farmers. However, disposal of the crop is difficult outside, in the private markets or to the traders, in the wake of lockdown measures.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy explained to the Union Agriculture Minister that even if another 27,830 tonnes of bengalgram procurement was allowed under the PSS in Telangana, the total quantity of procurement under the scheme would be 75,430 tonnes and it would be less than 40% of the total estimated production and requested the latter to increase the PSS procurement quantity keeping in mind farmers’ welfare and to encourage them cultivate the important pulses crop in the future too.