Telangana unveils portal for investors

HYDERABAD

16 July 2020 23:49 IST

We should keep up competitive spirit: KTR

Invest Telangana, the investment promotion website of the State to provide information over a range of services to investors was launched on Thursday.

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, Finance Minister Harish Rao and Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy participated in the launch of the website.

An official release said the portal was designed keeping in mind the information needs of prospective investors.

‘Fact-supported case’

“Apart from making a fact-supported case on why Telangana is the best investment destination in India, the website takes a focus sector approach while communicating [on] investment potential, a release from Mr.Rama Rao’s office said.

Invest Telangana Cell is the nodal investment promotion agency of Telangana. The website is result of the joint efforts of the departments of Industries and IT as well as that of the Cell. Outshade Digital Media, a Hyderabad-based start-up, was engaged for executing this web-development effort, which the release said was in line with the emphasis on encouraging local innovation.

‘Service-oriented’

The Industries and IT Minister said “in this crucial time, where investment promotion is of paramount importance, we hope to keep up the spirit of competitive and competent federalism and unleash a digital chapter in our investor attraction efforts.”

The release said the website (https://invest.telangana.gov.in/) would evolve from an information website to a service-oriented facility.

At present, corporate social responsibility facilitation, land booking, export assistance were some of the services active on the website.

In the coming months, there were plans to add more features to the website, including international language support, scheduling online meetings with State officials, and investment tour itineraries.