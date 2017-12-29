Telangana University calendar released

Telangana University Vice-Chancellor P. Sambaiah released the university Calendar-2018 here on Friday. Registrar K. Sivashankar, University College Principal Sirisha Boyapati, Vice-Principal Venkateswarlu, TUTA president K. Rajaram, teachers Lavanya and Satyanarayana and PRO V. Thriveni were among those who were present on the occasion. Mr. Sambaiah commended the efforts of the calendar committee members Rajaram, Sampathkumar, Nagaraju and others for bringing out a beautiful calendar this year.