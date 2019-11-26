Telangana tribals’ winter of discontent

The winter season is heating up political atmosphere in the agency areas of Telangana and how. Adivasi and Lambada tribes are organising public meetings to exhibit their respective ‘strength’. The first is being organised by the Lambada tribe organisations at the Secunderabad Parade grounds on December 8 while the second is being convened by organisations of aboriginal people at New Delhi the following day.

A third one is being organised by the All India Banjara Seva Sangh, an apex body of Banjaras, also known as Lambadas or Lambadis in Telangana. Though the agenda of scheduled meetings is appears similar, bringing about unity and showing the ‘strength’ of respective tribes, the run up to the meetings has exposed some basic differences.

Expulsion demand

The meetings are being organised in the backdrop of the Adivasi movement demanding expulsion of Telangana’s Lambada tribe from the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) on the grounds that the latter have been enlisted without due procedure. The Lambadas rubbish this claim of the aboriginal people and want to demonstrate that they have been included in the ST list following due procedure.

The first meeting of Lambadas is christened Lambadolla Tadakha, (Lambadas’ power). The gathering is likely to be huge to send across a clear message that all Lambadas are one and form a large majority.

Display in Delhi

On the other hand the December 9 New Delhi meeting is meant to display the anger and strength of the Adivasis to the powers that be at the Centre so that they take cognisance of their demand. Though a good number of aboriginal people are expected to attend, there are rumours of differences among the top leadership of the Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi, better known as Tudum Debba, in Adilabad district as seen in the protest rallies organised a few days ago.

However, the biggest congregation is on January 30 next year, being organised by the pan India organisation of Banjaras under the leadership of its president Amar Singh Tilawat, a former Minister in erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. This meeting, also at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, is meant to highlight the increasing physical attacks not only on tribals but Scheduled Castes and Denotified and Nomadic Tribes, and large number of people from these communities are expected to attend.