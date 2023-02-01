Telangana trade, industry hail Budget

February 01, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, has been hailed by the trade and industry leaders in Telangana for its emphasis on achieving a sustainable, inclusive and broad based economic growth.

CII Telangana chairman Vagish Dixit hailed the Budget for its focus on sustainability and strengthening green initiatives, “ something that is welcome amid India’s target of becoming net zero emitter by 2070” . Also, the emphasis on infrastructure as well as ₹10 lakh crore allocation was noteworthy. “Hopefully Telangana could benefit from this strong focus,” he said.

Appreciating the Finance Minister for accepting many recommendations made by the CII, he stressed the need to accord importance to digitisation in all spheres, including agriculture. The Budget proposal allowing ICMR labs and the private sector to collaborate is a much-needed reform.

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories chairman Satish Reddy said it was an inclusive Budget and set to boost critical areas such as education, agriculture, healthcare, environment, digital, start-ups, skilling and others.

For the pharmaceutical industry, the announcement on a new programme to promote research and innovation through centres of excellence, collaboration with the ICMR laboratories, encouragement to investment in research and development point to much-anticipated support to innovation in pharma. He said allocation of over 2% of GDP to health, dedicated multi-disciplinary courses for medical devices, the mission to eliminate sickle-cell anaemia and CoEs for artificial intelligence for cutting-edge solutions were other highlights.

The Finance Minister, in the Budget speech, said: “A new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken up through centres of excellence. We shall also encourage industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas.”

‘Balanced’

Cyient MD and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said the Budget balanced the three pillars of the Indian economy — agriculture, manufacturing and services. It was very promising to see long-term investments with a significant increase in capital expenditure and the focus on accelerating technology with initiatives in 5G labs, agricultural tech, and AI, he saidI.

President of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Anil Agarwal said “it is a futuristic and growth oriented budget”. Chair of Industrial Development Committee of FTTCI Srinivas Garimella said sufficient funds had been allocated for every sector. He thanked the Finance Minister for continuing assistance to MSMEs.

Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Anand Kumar said some of the key announcements around the healthcare sector in the Budget would lead to long-term benefits. “Making select ICMR labs available for research and development by public and private medical colleges, as well as private sector R&D teams, will play an instrumental role in improving healthcare facilities in the future,” he said.

CEO and founder of dialysis service centres NephroPlus Vikram Vuppala said the proposal to set up 157 new nursing colleges as part of medical colleges was a welcome move, but not a needle mover. Stating that expectations from the Budget were high, he said the Budget allocation for the healthcare service providers could have been better.