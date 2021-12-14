‘Telangana tourists form major chunk of visitors to Odisha’

Road show held to promote tourism to the coastal State

As foreign tourist arrivals dipped in India over the past two years, domestic tourism has picked up. “COVID-19 has hurt the travel and tourism sector in a big way. But domestic tourists have not stopped travelling. We had 75% bookings last year for glamping (glamorous camping) in Odisha. This year we are expecting better business,” said Rina Mohapatra, an Odisha tourism official.

Making a presentation at a road show to promote tourism to the coastal State with temples, Eastern Ghats and stunning landscapes, the tourism official spoke about how the State is trying to draw in domestic tourists. “From December 15, the Eco Retreats will offer world-class amenities for camping in luxury tents, complemented by experiences ranging from jungle trails to water sports, camp-fires to boat rides and cycling tours to activities like paragliding,” informed Ms Mohapatra.

Interestingly, tourists from Telangana formed a major chunk of visitors to the State. “Telangana ranks third in the number of tourist footfalls to the State. With cross border tourism, road trips and caravan tourism getting popular more road trippers are coming from Telangana,” said the tourism official of Odisha.