Telangana to vote in the first phase

The election authorities in the State would stop the process of deletion of names from the electoral rolls, which is done till publication of supplementary rolls on the last day of nominations, even if the names are genuinely eligible for removal due to shifting and duplication with the announcement of schedule for general elections on Sunday.

However, such names would be included in the ASD (Absentee, Shifted and Duplicate) list which is prepared during distribution of voter slips with door-to-door visit when the election officials find that the voters concerned are not residing in the given address. Such lists would be given to all polling officers to deny them the right of franchise, said Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Rajat Kumar, addressing a press conference.

Model code

He stated that the model code of conduct had come into force at 5 pm on Sunday, when the Chief Election Commissioner had announced the general election schedule. The number of electors in the State, as per the final rolls published on February 22, was 2,95,29,271 and the number of polling stations would be 34,603.

“With the model code already coming into force, photos of political functionaries, posters and banners would be removed from government websites and office buildings within 24 hours. They would be removed from public sector undertakings within 48 hours and from private premises within 72 hours, if not taken permission,” the CEO said.

A control room with phone number 1950 would start functioning round the clock from Monday.