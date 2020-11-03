Telangana to test e-voting on pilot basis for GHMC polls

HYDERABAD

Option on pilot basis to three groups during the upcoming GHMC polls

The Telangana State Election Commission has, for the first time ever, decided to offer the choice to exercise franchise remotely through e-voting option exclusively for a few select groups of electors during the upcoming GHMC polls.

State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi has informed that the option could be offered on pilot basis to three groups — government staff on election duty registered as electors within GHMC purview, voters in quarantine on account of COVID-19 infection, and senior citizens.

A meeting on Monday at the SEC office, with participation from Principal Secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan, and officials from the Centre for Good Governance, has thrashed out the nitty gritty of the implementation of e-Voting, including voter registration process, secrecy of voting, and other technical aspects.

Mr. Parthasarathi has asked the IT wing to ready the software and organise a demo as soon as possible.

Based on the results of the pilot experiment, replication of the same will be considered in the upcoming elections for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, and Khammam Municipal Corporation, a statement from the SEC informed.