Telangana to go ahead with barrage near Gadwal

HYDERABAD

26 June 2021 17:51 IST

State has all the rights to built the project: Minister

The TRS government has expressed its firm resolve to go ahead with the construction of a barrage on river Krishna near Gadwal and dared the Andhra Pradesh government to stop it.

The construction of the barrage was one of the half-a-dozen projects in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district which were cleared by the State Cabinet recently in a bid to prevent diversion of river water to AP. It was conceived in the limits of four villages -- Gummadam, Gondimalla, Velaturu and Pedda Maruru -- in Gadwal district.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the erstwhile district said the State government had all rights to construct the barrage as per the award of Bachawat tribunal but the AP government had none of them to execute the Rayalaseema lift-irrigation scheme, yet its leaders made tall claims.

Mr. Reddy warned that there was no comparison between regular projects of Telangana and irregular projects of AP. The threatening language of leaders of the latter State would not work. The barrage at Gadwal was conceived by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with an eye on future and recommendations of the earlier river water disputes tribunal headed by Justice Bachawat.

The tribunal had allocated 17.84 tmc ft water for Jurala project to meet the irrigation requirements in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. Since the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956 resulted in injustice to Telangana in irrigation sector, the tribunal said the allocation of 17.84 tmc ft to Jurala if not fully exploited could be used elsewhere in the district. The barrage at Gadwal now was proposed precisely to tap the underutilised share of water by Telangana, Mr. Reddy said.

Also, the allotment to Jurala was irrespective of share earmarked separately for Telangana and AP in Krishna. The tribunal intervened on its own because the then AP government had not even made a mention to it of the injustice to Telangana.

Mr. Reddy also recalled the tribunal saying that the erstwhile government of Hyderabad State headed by Boorgula Ramakrishna Rao proposed Upper Krishna, Tungabhadra low-level canal and Bheema irrigation projects with a yield of 180 tmc ft. All of them were put on the back burner with the merger of Hyderabad in AP.