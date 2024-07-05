Telangana to get pharma clusters, energy policy, skill university 

The 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress began in Hyderabad on Friday, with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and two ministers reaffirming the government’s commitment to industrial growth with a multi-pronged approach that includes pharma clusters, a skill university and a new energy policy.

“Let us reaffirm our collective resolve to harness the transformative power of the pharmaceutical industry for the betterment of global well-being,” Mr. Bhatti said, asserting there was no issue with power or water availability. A new energy policy focussing on green energy was all set to be unveiled in the State shortly.

Addressing the gathering at the opening of the three-day event, Minister for Industries and IT Sridhar Babu said a proposal for pharma clusters, with the objective of geographically decentralising the industry’s growth, was among the policies and initiatives announced by the Congress government within a few months of coming to power.

Pharma zones

“We shall aim to provide world-class infrastructure, regulatory support and [a] conducive ecosystem for the growth of the pharma industry... want to encourage production and foster innovation at the grassroots,” he said, adding that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was keen on a cluster-based development model to promote industrial growth and generate employment. As such, 9-10 pharma industry zones are expected to be established across Telangana.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said the State remained committed to industrial growth, as evident from the continuation of policies since the 1990s. Saying that the Congress government was committed to the growth of all industry verticals, he said they would continue the good policies of the previous government and improve industrial growth with policies of their own. The Minister also highlighted plans to skill 50,000 graduates over the next 5-6 years, thus ensuring a steady pipeline of industry-ready candidates.

Skill university

Underlining the infrastructure push that Telangana would get with the Regional Ring Road, an arterial network proposed at ₹32,000 crore, Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said a one-of-its-kind skill university is also on the cards.

At a review held about 20 days ago by the Chief Minister, it was decided in principle to establish Rajiv Gandhi Skill University on 32 acres in consultation with the National Academy of Construction in Madhapur here.

The government is also building new hospitals in Warangal and Hyderabad, he said, urging pharmaceutical companies to allocate corporate social responsibility funds for primary healthcare centres in rural area.

