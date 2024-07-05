GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana to get pharma clusters, energy policy, skill university 

Congress government keen on cluster-based development model to promote industrial growth and create jobs; 9-10 pharma industry zones likely to be established across State, says Minister for Industries and IT Sridhar Babu

Published - July 05, 2024 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy with pharma industry leaders at the inauguration of the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress in Hyderabad on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy with pharma industry leaders at the inauguration of the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress in Hyderabad on Friday.

The 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress began in Hyderabad on Friday, with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and two ministers reaffirming the government’s commitment to industrial growth with a multi-pronged approach that includes pharma clusters, a skill university and a new energy policy.

“Let us reaffirm our collective resolve to harness the transformative power of the pharmaceutical industry for the betterment of global well-being,” Mr. Bhatti said, asserting there was no issue with power or water availability. A new energy policy focussing on green energy was all set to be unveiled in the State shortly.

Addressing the gathering at the opening of the three-day event, Minister for Industries and IT Sridhar Babu said a proposal for pharma clusters, with the objective of geographically decentralising the industry’s growth, was among the policies and initiatives announced by the Congress government within a few months of coming to power.

Pharma zones

“We shall aim to provide world-class infrastructure, regulatory support and [a] conducive ecosystem for the growth of the pharma industry... want to encourage production and foster innovation at the grassroots,” he said, adding that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was keen on a cluster-based development model to promote industrial growth and generate employment. As such, 9-10 pharma industry zones are expected to be established across Telangana.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said the State remained committed to industrial growth, as evident from the continuation of policies since the 1990s. Saying that the Congress government was committed to the growth of all industry verticals, he said they would continue the good policies of the previous government and improve industrial growth with policies of their own. The Minister also highlighted plans to skill 50,000 graduates over the next 5-6 years, thus ensuring a steady pipeline of industry-ready candidates.

Skill university

Underlining the infrastructure push that Telangana would get with the Regional Ring Road, an arterial network proposed at ₹32,000 crore, Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said a one-of-its-kind skill university is also on the cards.

At a review held about 20 days ago by the Chief Minister, it was decided in principle to establish Rajiv Gandhi Skill University on 32 acres in consultation with the National Academy of Construction in Madhapur here.

The government is also building new hospitals in Warangal and Hyderabad, he said, urging pharmaceutical companies to allocate corporate social responsibility funds for primary healthcare centres in rural area.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.