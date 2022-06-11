Telangana TET for 6.29 lakh registered candidates on June 12

TET scores get 20% weightage in Teacher Recruitment Test in Telangana

Amid controversy following calls for postponement and the government’s resolve to not give in to the demands, the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) will be held in two sessions on Sunday.

A total of 6,29,352 candidates registered for the test this year, of which 3,51,468 candidates will be taking paper-I and 2,77,844 will be appearing for paper-II, though both the papers are open for all candidates.

Paper-I, which is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for classes 1 to 5, will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon. Those intending to teach classes 6th to 8th will take paper-II to be held from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates who wish to teach students from class 1 to 8 will have to appear for both papers.

The validity of the certificate is for life and the TET scores get 20% weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test in Telangana.

The government had earlier rejected the demand for postponement of the exam as the date was clashing with the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams. The Congress party had been demanding the postponement and had even launched an agitation, but the government did not relent.

Officials have asked the candidates to reach the centres at least one hour before the commencement of the examination and said that they will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before 12 noon for paper-I and before 5 pm for paper-II. Visually challenged students eligible for scribes will get the facility at the centres if they mentioned the same in their applications.

Officials made it clear that candidates should use a black ballpoint pen only to shade the circles provided in the pre-printed OMR sheet. The computer would not be able to scan the answer sheet properly if the shades are not dark enough and candidates may lose marks.