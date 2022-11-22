Telangana teen wins gold in Asian Games regatta selections

November 22, 2022 11:25 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana teens Preethi Kongara and Dharani Laveti clinched gold and bronze, respectively, in the mixed 470 class category of the recently-held senior national regatta championship at Bombay Harbour.

The event was one of the first Asian Games selection trials, said head coach Suheim Sheikh.

This is the first time that Telangana has bagged two medals at a senior national championship and it places the two girls, especially Preethi (18), a step closer to representing India at the Asian Games at Hangzhou (China) in 2023.

For the record, four Telangana girls are in the top-7, clearly dominating the national 470 mixed class event.

Preethi, who was also the 2018 junior national champion, showed her skill in the mixed 470 class of boats which was recently introduced in Olympics and Asian games, the coach said. “The girls have been putting up consistent and impressive performances, having trained with men from the Indian Navy and doing intensive practice for about a year through the stormy monsoons in Mumbai,” Mr.Sheikh said.

The wind conditions were light to medium, perfect for Preethi and her crew, Sudanshu Shekhar of the Indian Navy, while the heavier Dharani Laveti (17) and Akshay Kulhat, also of the Navy, found the conditions a bit challenging, Suheim said.

Preethi of Marredpally government college won six out of the 12 races and got four second positions to clinch the gold. Shraddha Verma and Ravindra Sharma of Navy put up a great fight for gold to tie in points but were pipped by Preethi and Sudanshu who had six wins.

Dharani, also a student of Marredpally government college, and Akshay with 41 points won the bronze with a few good races, gaining confidence with one second position and a few fourths.

“The girls are brimming with confidence and look set to get to higher fitness levels for the second of three Asian Games trials in January at the same venue when the winds are expected to be fiercer,“ said Suheim, adding, “The road to Asian Games or Olympics is still very tough with two more selection trials and a lot of hard work involved.”