Telangana steps up efforts to introduce new Revenue Act

HYDERABAD

07 September 2020 23:58 IST

Holidays to property registration; VROs asked to handover all the documents to tahsildars

The State government has stepped up its efforts to bring in the new Revenue Act envisaged as comprehensive one-stop solution for efficient and transparent revenue administration in the State.

The government has declared holidays to all Registration and Sub-Registrar offices in respect of all registration services under the Registration Act, 1908 from Tuesday.

The holidays to property registration services are expected to continue till further orders.

The order issued by the government said there is a need for bringing in processes and technical applications related to registration of property documents to provide quality services to the people. In view of this, there is a need for stopping registrations in the Registration and Stamps Department.

Accordingly, it has been decided to declare holidays for all the offices in respect of registration services till further orders.

Registration of will deeds, administration of marriages and franking services would continue as usual.

At the same time, the government has decided to take over all revenue records from the village revenue officers and maintain them at the mandal-level under the custody of tahsildars.

The development, according to sources, forms part of the exercise to ensure quicker disposal of the pending land disputes and the government is seriously considering setting up district-level Revenue Tribunals headed by retired judges to dispose the cases.

“Any and every record with the VROs like pahanies, undistributed pattadar passbooks, tippons, village maps should be handed over to the tahsildars immediately,” the CCLA order said.

A handing over report should be obtained by the tahsildars from the VROs after taking over all the records (including original, printed, handwritten, online record copies and others).

Any deviation/negligence in handing over/taking over of the revenue records by the VROs/tahsildars would be viewed seriously. If there is more than one village under the VRO, separate format should be obtained from the official concerned for each village.

The CCLA’s office has accordingly circulated the format in which the records should be taken over asking them to treat it as “top priority”.

The development, senior officials perceive, is a step in the direction of scrapping of the VRO/VRA system in the State.

District Collectors are directed to ensure strict compliance of the directions and the exercise should be completed on Monday itself with a compliance report to be sent to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration by this evening.