Telangana State bags emerging technologies for egovernance award 

March 26, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana bagged the Award of Excellence in State category - Emerging Technologies for eGovernance at the 20th Computer Society of India-Special Interest Group (CSI-SIG) eGovernance Awards 2022.

The State project T-Chits also won an award of appreciation under the project category.

Director of Emerging Technologies Wing, under the State IT Department, L.Rama Devi along with Projects Head of the Wing Rushitha received the award of excellence on behalf of the State government at the ceremony held in New Delhi. Chitmonks CEO Pavan Adipuram received the award of appreciation, the Department said in a release on Saturday.

Industries and IT Minister K.T Rama Rao said the excellence award, for adoption of emerging technologies, is a recognition of the State’s efforts in leveraging technology to provide efficient and advanced services to the citizens. “We have adopted a unique approach to achieve our objectives -- PPP approach comprising policies, partnerships and projects. Our approach, which pushes the boundaries of technology adoption in governance, lays a strong foundation for an empowered Telangana where technology is used to serve the common man,” he said.

“The government of Telangana has consistently taken a leading role in facilitating and promoting utilisation of cutting-edge technologies across various sectors. A first-of-its-kind dedicated vertical, Emerging Technologies Wing, was set up in 2017 to achieve Telangana’s vision to drive the growth of deep tech in the country. The Wing has played a vital role in the integration and implementation of eight emerging technologies notably AI, Blockchain Drones and Cloud within the state,” IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

On the award of appreciation, for the T-Chits Project implemented by Registrations & Stamps Department, the release said while many Blockchain projects across the globe are still in the pilot stage, T-Chits stands out as one that is at the implementation stage. T-Chits is a revolutionary way of administering registered chit fund business in the State. Powered by the ChitMonks startup, it has integrated more than 38,000 groups handling nearly ₹ 2,000 a year auction turnover.