Telangana signs three MoUs with Western Australia government

March 26, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A total of three MoUs were signed between the governments of Telangana and Western Australia on Sunday when when a delegation led by Western Australia’s Minister for Emergency Services, Innovation and Digital Economy, Stephen Dawson visited State-led startup incubators T-Hub and WE-Hub.

The MoUs signed include one between Hyderabad’s Cyber Security Centre of Excellence DSCI and Western Australia’s CyberWest, a government-funded innovation hub, which will harness the expertise of both organisations using innovation, design, workshops and industry engagement. The second MoU was between Cyber Security Centre of Excellence DSCI and Edith Cowan University, through this there will be a collaboration for mutual benefit including research, education, innovation, incubation, marketing, hackathons, corporate innovation and training programs.

The third MoU was a Letter of Intent between WE-Hub and CyberWest which will accelerate growth in the local and international ecosystem and support goals of diversity and inclusion within the cyber security sector. This collaboration will also help in seeding female-led cyber security startups and also integrating cyber safety into all cohorts.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Dawson said: “Western Australia is at the forefront of cyber security research and innovation with leading organisations. The purpose of this visit is to engage with the Telangana ecosystem and understand the priorities as well as convey Western Australia’s capabilities around innovation, digital economy and medical research.”

There will be exchange between not just students but also business leaders. The delegation also visited the facility of Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited on Sunday evening.