Telangana sees over 50k e-challans for mask related violations in December 2021

Police to penalise drivers not wearing masks

In December alone, Telangana police issued 58,578 e-challans for face mask related violations across the State.

Of them, 14,596 challans were issued by the Hyderabad city police to those who were not properly wearing or not wearing masks in adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

With a sudden spike in COVID cases and several Omicron cases, police have once again intensified the ‘No Mask’ drive rule and started issuing contactless and spot e-challans to violators in the State.

According to the data shared by the police, after Hyderabad city police, a large number of challans have been issued by Rachakonda police. Between December 1-29, the Rachakonda police fined 7,011 people found not wearing masks in public places, followed by 6,754 cases in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

“As many as 28,361 ‘No Mask’ challans were issued in Greater Hyderabad limits, which include all the three urban commissionerates, while over 30,000 tickets were issued in various police units,” an officer said.

A penalty of ₹1,000 was imposed on each violator. On the advice of Health officials, police have resumed the enforcement drive for the safety of people, he said.

“This drive will continue. Most of the challans are contactless,” the officer added.