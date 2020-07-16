Telangana sees over 10,000 cases in 7 days

16 July 2020 23:53 IST

A little over 10,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana in the past seven days. The total number of cases in the State crossed 40,000 on Thursday. The total now stands at 41,018. When compared with other States, Telangana stands in seventh position in terms of number of cases.

The first case in the State was detected on March 2. While it took 115 days (March 2-June 24) to record 10,444 cases, 10,018 more cases were recorded in nine days (June 25-July 3), six days (July 4-9) to record 10,484 more cases. And it took seven days (July 10-16) to record further 10,072 cases which indicates that rapid increase in COVID cases continues.

The past one week witnessed significant incidents, decisions related to COVID cases and its management. It is from July 10 that number of tests to detect coronavirus increased dramatically. The State Health department started to use Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) to detect coronavirus. This, in addition to RT-PCR tests, led to spike in tests.

Anywhere between 3,000 to 6,500 tests were conducted in a day from June 20 to July 9. Over 10,000 tests in a day were performed from July 10 barring on July 12. However, cases detected in a day dipped for three days (July 10-12) and started to rise again.

While the tests performed helped the State Health department to battle criticism against less number of tests, other issues kept the department officials on their toes. Outsourced employees at Gandhi Hospital - largest health facility where moderate to critical patients are admitted-took to protest demanding hike in salaries, regularisation of job. It was called off after assurances to address some of their demands was given.

While protests rocked Gandhi Hospital, unhygienic conditions at another major government tertiary care centre-Osmania General Hospital- unfolded on Monday and Wednesday. While rainwater entered OGH’s In-Patient ward, the water gushed into the wards from storm water drains on Wednesday. These incidents shocked people.

Regarding treatment, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, was finally opened to admit COVID-19 patients. Besides, officials said that treatment and tests would be offered free of cost to COVID-19 patients and suspects at hospitals attached to three private medical colleges. More hospitals will be opened in the next coming days.

As complaints against private hospitals increased, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that people can lodge their grievances through Whatsapp at 9154 170 960.