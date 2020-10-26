Telangana sees 582 new COVID cases

HYDERABAD

26 October 2020 23:29 IST

Only 14, 729 people were tested on Sunday; four more die

Telangana recorded only 582 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with just 14,729 people getting tested. In September, around 55,000 to 60,000 samples were being put to test every day. Gradually, by the fourth week of October, it has reduced to a maximum of 45,000 per day. On Sunday, testing fell to less than 40% of that, leading to detection of fewer cases. Four more COVID patients died.

The new 582 cases include 174 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, 87 in Nalgonda, 55 in Rangareddy, 38 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 22 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

Of the 14,729 people, 13,212 underwent tests at government facilities while 1,517 opted for private labs. Till October 25, a total of 40,94,417 samples have been tested in the State and 2,31,834 have tested positive for coronavirus. Of those, 18,611 are active cases while 2,11,912 have recovered, and 1,311 have died. The recovery rate in the State stands at 91.40%.

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the Health department has always been seen with suspicion. Earlier, eight to 12 COVID deaths were being recorded daily, as per the media bulletin. Telangana High Court, on September 4, observed nine to 10 deaths a day due to COVID given by the State government were unbelievable.

A gradual decrease in the daily COVID deaths was observed from October 10. From October 20, four to six deaths per day are reported in the bulletin issued by the Health department. According to it, the case fatality rate in the State is 0.57%.