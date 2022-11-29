Telangana sees 53% reduction in Maternal Mortality Ratio, ranks third in the country

November 29, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated November 30, 2022 07:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has ranked number 3 in the overall reduction of Maternal Mortality Ratio in the country. A ‘Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2018-20’ released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 28 revealed that the MMR in Telangana had come down to 43 in 2020 from 92 in 2014, making a 53% reduction. The overall country number however had decreased only by 25% from 130 in 2014 to 97 in 2020. The lowest MMR is in Kerala with 19 deaths per 1 lakh live births followed by Maharashtra with 33 deaths being reported. Telangana stood third with 43 deaths and in fourth position was Andhra Pradesh with 45 deaths.

Taking to Twitter, Health Minister T Harish Rao said “Telangana implements, Nation follows. Maternal and child deaths have reduced significantly since 2014. While India reduced MMR only by 25%, Telangana has reduced by a massive 53% from 92 in 2014 to 43 in 2020. Telangana ranks third in overall reduction of MMR. Numbers from the Central government endorse that visionary schemes like KCR Kit by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are yielding results. Double engine BJP-ruled states remain laggards, while Telangana continues to take care of its people by prioritising public health.”

The office of Registrar General, India, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, apart from conducting the population census and monitoring implementation of the registration of births and deaths act in the country, has been giving estimates on fertility and mortality using the Sample Registration System (SRS). SRS is one of the largest demographic surveys in the country that among other indicators provide direct estimates of maternal mortality through a nationally representative sample.