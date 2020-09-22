Telangana sees 2,166 fresh cases

HYDERABAD

GHMC continues to record over 300 cases a day

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continues with 2,166 more persons testing positive. On Monday, 53,960 samples were tested and results of 1,528 were awaited. The tally now stands at 1,74,774. The toll has reached 1,052 with 10 more fatalities.

Around 300 fresh cases continue to be detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region per day. This apart, the new cases include 166 from Rangareddy, 147 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 127 from Karimnagar, 113 from Nalgonda, 95 from Warangal Urban, 90 each from Mahabubabad and Nizamabad.

Besides GHMC, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, high number of cases are consistently being reported from Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, and Nalgonda.

Since March 2, when the first case in Telangana was detected, 25,73,005 samples have been tested and 1,74,774 have tested positive. Of those, 29,649 are now active while 1,44,073 have recovered, and 1,052 have died, as per the media bulletin. The recovery rate in the State is 82.43%.

The number of government hospitals to attend COVID-19 patients were increased from 45 to 62. At the 62 government hospitals, 4,488 oxygen beds and 539 ICU beds were available on Monday. In case of 222 private hospitals, 2,283 oxygen beds and 2,057 ICU beds were vacant.