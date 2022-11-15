Telangana seeks Centre’s help for metro rail expansion

November 15, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The much expected fast metro to Hyderabad International Airport seems to have taken a back seat with the Telangana government requesting Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to accord an “in principle approval for BHEL to Lakdikapul project costing ₹8,453 crore as a jointly owned project of Central and State governments with external financial assistance”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, in a communication to Mr. Puri, has urged for inclusion of the project in the Union Budget 2023-24. A copy of the letter was shared with the media on Monday.

This project, to be taken up in two parts, is now being called Phase two of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project covering 31 km — one component is where the overhead line will originate from BHEL going up to Lakdikapul having 23 stations for a distance of 26 km.

Second component will be extension of the 5 km Nagole to L.B. Nagar having four stations. This would connect the current Red (Corridor One - Miyapur to LB Nagar) and Blue Line (Corridor Three - Raidurg to Nagole) of the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Mr. Rama Rao told the Minister that he had sought an appointment to meet in person and explain about the project. But in order to avoid any delay in processing, Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar has sent the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and all the related documents to him.

Trending

He informed the Minister that the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail of 69 km has been successfully commissioned and is fully operational. It is the world’s largest public, private partnership project with Viability Gap Funding from the Centre.

Hyderabad has been growing rapidly since 2019 with high real estate growth. With opening of offices and relaxation of restriction on movement, it has become imperative to strengthen and expand the public transportation system, he explained in the letter.