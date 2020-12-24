Telangana, SAP India ink pact to help MSMEs

24 December 2020 01:06 IST

Telangana government and the Indian arm of German software group SAP have entered into an MoU to equip micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State with digital skilling and technologies.

Their partnership will work towards promoting entrepreneurship for the enterprises by onboarding them on SAP Ariba Discovery global marketplace, offering digital skilling programmes for their workforce and providing access to affordable enterprise technology, a release on Wednesday said.

“We are happy to collaborate with a global technology player such as SAP to bring their marketplace, skilling and ERP solutions to Telangana for the benefit of our local MSMEs,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

The association will enable MSMEs in Telangana to become future-ready, the release said. The MSMEs can access more information on www.GrowthMattersForum.com.

Elaborating on each component, the release said the MSMEs will get open access to SAP Ariba Discovery and could access a global customer market by enrolling as suppliers. On the digital skilling front, the enterprises will be provided accessibility to 240 courses, under SAP India digital skilling initiative Code Unnati. The focus of the courses would be Digital Financial, Soft Skills and Productivity Technologies that will digitally skill the workforce of the enterprises and help them adapt to new working environments.

Towards digital transformation, the MSMEs will be provided with affordable and accessible enterprise technology, the release said.

SAP Indian Subcontinent President and MD Kulmeet Bawa said the company will support MSMEs with the best suite of solutions to embrace innovation and make them globally competitive.