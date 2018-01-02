24x7 free power to farm sector goes on stream

Excited by the snag-free launch of the round-the-clock free power supply to the agriculture sector, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao appreciated the efforts of the power utilities’ employees and announced a special increment for the “wonderful achievement” as Telangana became the first State in the country to provide such a sop to the farming community.

Official sources stated that the Chief Minister was overwhelmed by the achievement since it was not among the pre-poll promises made by the TRS. “He is all the more happy as it comes in just about three and a half years after the State’s formation,” a senior executive of the one of the power utilities said.

The free uninterrupted power supply to the farm sector was launched officially by Chairman and Managing Director of the TS-Genco/Transco D. Prabhakar and his counterpart of the Southern Power Distribution Company G. Raghuma Reddy on the farm fields of Chintala Venkat Reddy at Pothayipally village in Shamirpet mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Sunday night.

“By supplying 24-hour uninterrupted free power to the farm sector, Telangana will go down in history as first State in the country to do so. Although certain States are giving 24-hour supply to the farm sector, it is restricted to a few hours and in some other States the sector is being given 24-hour power with tariff,” the Chief Minister said. He told the executives of the power utilities who called on him on Monday that he had received congratulatory messages from several States on the achievement.

On the first day of the implementation of the scheme, the maximum power demand clocked was 9,034 MW and the consumption of energy is expected to be around 190-195 million units. “Our field-level officials have been receiving phone calls from the farming community hailing the uninterrupted supply and those who have sufficient groundwater have plans to go for the third crop. We believe that the farmers are wise enough to exploit groundwater judiciously as they are well aware of borewells getting defunct due to excess drawl,” a senior energy official said.

Asked whether there were any reports of interruptions in power supply to the farm sector, the officials said it was a “smooth affair” as all arrangements were made in advance and even a trial run was conducted.