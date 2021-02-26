State resumes daily COVID bulletin

189 fresh cases reported

A total of 189 COVID cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total positive cases reported so far to 2,98,453. Two persons died taking the total fatalities to 1,632 till date.

According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health on the status of COVID cases after a gap of two days, 129 COVID positive patients were declared recovered during the 24-hour period taking the total recoveries in the State to 2,94,911. The bulletin put the recovery rate at 98.81% in the State against 97.2% at national level. The case fatality rate remains at 0.54% in the State against 1.4% at the national level.

The issuance of daily bulletin on the COVID status in the State was resumed on Friday after a gap of two days following the directions of the High Court. The State government (Public Health Department) had earlier decided to discontinue release of daily bulletin citing no major spike in the daily cases. It was planning to release the report once a week but had to resume the daily bulletin with the court directions.

Active COVID cases in the State were reported as 1,910 as at 8 pm on Thursday including 1,092 undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals and 818 in the home and institutional isolation. The bulletin stated that a total of 42,432 samples were screened for COVID positivity on Thursday including 18,670 primary contacts and 5,091 secondary contacts of the positive cases. The total samples tested in the State so far is put at 86,18,845.

Of the samples tested on Thursday, 38,336 were in government facilities and 4,096 in private labs and hospitals. Reports of 756 samples were still awaited.

According to the bulletin, 31 positive cases were reported from the GHMC area on Thursday followed by 19 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 16 from Rangareddy districts. Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Nirmal and Yadadri-Bhongir districts reported ‘zero’ cases during the day and the remaining 25 districts reported cases in single digits.