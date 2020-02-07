Telangana resolves to constitute 55 Grama Nyayalayas

The State government has decided to set up 55 Grama Nyayalayas, village courts, in various locations in different districts across Telangana.

The Gram Nyayalaya would be headed by Gram Nyayadhikari, an official in the cadre of junior civil judge/judicial magistrate of first class, and would be assisted by head clerk, junior assistant-cum-typist, stenographer and office subordinate (attender).

In the orders issued on Friday, Law Department secretary V. Niranjan Rao said the Gram Nyayadhikari would have a scale of pay of ₹ 27,700-44,770, head clerk ₹ 22,290 per month, junior assistant and stenographer (₹ 15,000 per month) and office subordinate (₹ 12,000 per month).

The order said that except for the post of Gram Nyayadhikari, the remaining supporting staff was proposed for appointment on contract basis on payment of consolidated remuneration. The recurring expenditure towards salaries was estimated to be around ₹ 9.9 crore a year while the non-recurring one-time expenditure was estimated at ₹ 2,75 crore, the order said.

The order issued in concurrence with the Finance Department said necessary orders relating to sanction of staff and other expenditure would be issued separately by the department.