Telangana residential school students showcase talent at art fest

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 04, 2022 23:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

About 15 students of TS Social and Tribal Welfare institutions participated in ‘Dabaki’, an art festival at Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills, on Sunday. Dabaki is a collaborative community that brings together several artists from various parts of the country.

Among the participants were eight students of Tribal Welfare Gurukulam — Rishika, Saloni, Swathi and Anitha from Jangammet School and four boys, Sharath, Praveen, Vishwak and Nithin from Kothur school, said a press release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The State government had launched specialised fine arts and film technology schools for SC and ST children to provide platforms to showcase their innate talent, explained TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose and expressed hope that those children would someday be counted among the most acclaimed artists in the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app