Telangana residential school students showcase talent at art fest

About 15 students of TS Social and Tribal Welfare institutions participated in ‘Dabaki’, an art festival at Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills, on Sunday. Dabaki is a collaborative community that brings together several artists from various parts of the country.

Among the participants were eight students of Tribal Welfare Gurukulam — Rishika, Saloni, Swathi and Anitha from Jangammet School and four boys, Sharath, Praveen, Vishwak and Nithin from Kothur school, said a press release.

The State government had launched specialised fine arts and film technology schools for SC and ST children to provide platforms to showcase their innate talent, explained TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose and expressed hope that those children would someday be counted among the most acclaimed artists in the country.