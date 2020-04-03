Telangana reports spike in COVID cases

The State saw a huge spike - the highest on a single day - in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 75 persons testing positive for the virus. The earlier single day highest of 30 was on Wednesday.

With Friday’s cases, the total number of positive cases in Telangana stands at 229. A media bulletin of Health Minister Eatala Rajender said two patients undergoing treatment died on Friday. One of them from Shadnagar and the other from Secunderabad. This took the total deaths due to COVID-19 in Telangana to 11.

As many as 186 patients who tested positive were still under treatment in hospitals. Fifteen persons were discharged from hospitals on Friday which was again the highest on a single day since the pandemic spread in the State. All the fresh cases admitted to hospitals were people who returned from Tablighi Jamaat function in Delhi. Mr. Rajender said that all people who attended the Markaz prayers from Telangana were identified. They and their family members who had symptoms of the virus were referred to isolation centres. Investigations were carried out on the suspects on a war footing at six labs which worked 24 x 7 in three shifts. This apart, the government has put 26,586 persons with history of foreign travel and their contacts under home quarantine.

COVID suspect dies

Meanwhile, a COVID suspect from Nirmal town died on Friday. An attender in the Irrigation department at Nirmal died while being shifted from quarantine ward to Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad. He was a Jamaat returnee and had applied for NOC from the government to fly to the USA in June for attending a congregation like the Nizamuddin event.

According to Nirmal District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Vasanth, the 40-year-old had returned by train from Delhi in March 18. He was put into quarantine after being identified as a COVID-19 suspect and report of the test is awaited.

“We do not yet know if he was COVID-19 positive but he collapsed suddenly this morning. He died somewhere near Kamareddy,” the DMHO said. The body was buried soon after it was brought back.