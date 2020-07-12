Telangana reports 1,269 new cases

he number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 34,671 as 1,269 swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. On the same day, eight more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 356.
The new 1,269 cases include 800 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 132 from Rangareddy and 94 from Medchal. As per the medical bulletin issued by the State Health department, presently there are 11,883 active cases while 22,482 have been discharged and 356 have died.
Discrepancy in tally
However, upon adding the numbers, a discrepancy was noted. The total came to 34,721 — 50 more than the total cases (34,671) mentioned in the medical bulletin.
Compared to cases reported per day from July 3 to 8, fewer cases have been recorded in the past three days. A record high of 1,924 cases had been reported on July 8.
RAT positives included?
The drop in cases is being observed despite increase in testing. Though Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) too were initiated from Thursday, officials did not clarify if the positives from those tests were also included in the total cases reported. Till July 7 at least, only RT-PCR were conducted to detect people with coronavirus.
With increase in tests and drop in cases, the cumulative Test Positivity Rate too is on downward trajectory. While 21.98% of positivity rate was recorded on July 9, it dropped to 20.35% on July 12.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath