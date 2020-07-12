Telangana reports 1,269 new cases

he number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 34,671 as 1,269 swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. On the same day, eight more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 356.

The new 1,269 cases include 800 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 132 from Rangareddy and 94 from Medchal. As per the medical bulletin issued by the State Health department, presently there are 11,883 active cases while 22,482 have been discharged and 356 have died.

Discrepancy in tally

However, upon adding the numbers, a discrepancy was noted. The total came to 34,721 — 50 more than the total cases (34,671) mentioned in the medical bulletin.

Compared to cases reported per day from July 3 to 8, fewer cases have been recorded in the past three days. A record high of 1,924 cases had been reported on July 8.

RAT positives included?

The drop in cases is being observed despite increase in testing. Though Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) too were initiated from Thursday, officials did not clarify if the positives from those tests were also included in the total cases reported. Till July 7 at least, only RT-PCR were conducted to detect people with coronavirus.

With increase in tests and drop in cases, the cumulative Test Positivity Rate too is on downward trajectory. While 21.98% of positivity rate was recorded on July 9, it dropped to 20.35% on July 12.