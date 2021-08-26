Telangana registers 357 COVID cases

The State recorded 357 COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 6,56,455 so far.

According to the media bulletin released on Thursday, one person died of the virus, bringing the total number of COVID deaths to 3,865.

Telangana tested as many as 81,193 samples, out of which 49.9% were of primary contacts and 12% of secondary contacts. Government-run facilities tested the largest number of samples with 74,832. The bulletin stated that 79.9% of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits saw less than 100 cases, with 96 cases being recorded in 24 hours. Karimnagar district recorded 33 cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 23, Nalgonda and Warangal Urban with 21 each.