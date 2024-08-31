Telangana records over 800 dengue cases in five days, cases surpass 6,000

Telangana reported over 800 dengue cases in the past five days, bringing the total number of cases in the State to 6,242, up from 5,372 as of August 25. This is an increase of 870 cases, according to data from the Director of Health and Family Welfare.

Hyderabad remains the district with the highest number of dengue cases, recording 2,073 cases as of August 30. Other high-risk districts include Suryapet (506 cases), Medchal Malkajgiri (475), Khammam (407), Nizamabad (362), Nalgonda (351), Rangareddy (260), Jagtial (209), Sangareddy (198) and Warangal (128).

“The Health department has tested 1.06 lakh samples for dengue, with a positivity rate of 6%,” said B. Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

Chikungunya cases have also seen an uptick in the past five days, with the total number reaching 167 as of August 30, an increase of 15 cases from the 152 recorded on August 25. The districts at highest risk for chikungunya are Hyderabad (74 cases), Mahabubnagar (20), Rangareddy (16) and Medchal Malkajgiri (11). Out of 3,127 samples tested, the positivity rate is 5%, according to the data.

As for malaria, 22.8 lakh samples were tested by the Health department, resulting in 197 positive cases as of August 30, up slightly from 191 cases recorded until August 25. The positivity rate for malaria is 0.01%.

The department initiated a fever survey on July 23, screening 5.17 crore individuals across 1.68 crore households, identifying 2.99 lakh fever cases by August 30. “The majority of the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) are conducting re-surveys”, the department said.

“Sufficient beds and blood units are available in government hospitals. Ongoing IEC activities, such as the ‘Friday Dry Day’ initiative and sanitation campaigns through local bodies, are in place. Adequate supplies of medicines, testing kits and other logistics have been provided to all PHCs and testing laboratories,” said a release from the office of the Minister for Health.