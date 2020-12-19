Telangana records only one COVID-19 fatality

Lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic; 551 cases reported

There has been a rise in the number of COVID cases in Telangana with another 551 persons testing positive on Thursday. However, only one fatality was reported from the State, the lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the bulletin issued on Friday by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, the number of positive cases has gone up to 2,80,195 and that of total deaths due to the infectious disease to 1,506. With 682 COVID patients declared recovered on Thursday, the number of total recoveries has also gone up to 2,71,649.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, total active cases in the State was at 7,040, including 4,955 in home and institutional isolation and the remaining 2,085 under treatment in private and government hospitals. The bulletin stated that the case fatality rate in the State as of Thursday was 0.53% against 1.5% at the national level and recovery rate stood at 96.94% against 95.4% at the national level.

The bulletin further stated that a total of 47,991 rapid antigen, RT-PCR, TRUENAT and CBNAAT tests were conducted on Thursday to screen patients, taking the total tests done in the State so far to 63,54,388.

Of the samples tested on Thursday, reports of 512 were awaited.

Among the positive cases reported on Thursday, 111 were from GHMC area followed by 48 from Rangareddy and 42 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.