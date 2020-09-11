Telangana records 2,426 COVID cases

The State on Thursday reported as many as 2,426 COVID cases, which spikes the total number to 1,52,602. With another 13 deaths reported on the same day, the total number of fatalities in Telangana rose to 940.
The bulletin issued to the media by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare recorded that as many as 2,324 persons infected with novel coronavirus recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,19,467. The number of active cases stands at 32,195. This includes 25,240 who are in home and institutional isolation.
The number of cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was recorded as 338, marginally higher than the 327 cases reported on the previous day. Five other districts reported more than 100 cases. These are: Nalgonda (164), Rangareddy (216), Medchal Malkajgiri (172), Karimnagar (129) and Warangal Urban (108).
The bulletin recorded that 62,890 samples were tested for COVID on Thursday, increasing the total number of tests done to 20,16,461.
