Telangana records 997 COVID positive cases

Four persons succumb

The State on Thursday reported 997 COVID positive cases, bringing the total number of cases to over 2.55 lakh.

Four persons succumbed on Thursday, thus increasing the total number of fatalities to 1,397. The total number of active cases now stands at 17,094.

According to the media bulletin issued on Friday, as many as 1,222 patients recovered on November 12, which spiked the total number of recoveries to over 2.37 lakh.

The State tested as many as 42,163 samples, and out of this, 18,551 were primary contacts and another 5,059 were secondary contacts. While the number of samples tested at government facilities was recorded as 39,354, those done at private facilities was 2,809. The cumulative number of tests now stands at over 48.12 lakh. There were 391 samples which were awaiting results.

The district-wise break-up of positive cases showed that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits recorded 169 cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri district with 85 cases. Rangareddy district recorded 66 cases and Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded 65 cases.