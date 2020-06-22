Telangana records 872 COVID cases in a day

HYDERABAD

22 June 2020 23:47 IST

713 fresh cases in GHMC area

Monday saw a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana as 872 more swab samples tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 8,674. While the tally on Saturday stood at 546, it was 730 on Sunday, which indicates the spike in COVID-19 cases. Seven more COVID patients died on Monday taking the toll to 217.

The rise in the cases is observed after Telangana government started to conduct ‘50,000 tests in 10 days’, scheduled to be wrapped up by June 25. The State Health Minister Eatala Rajender earlier said that they might increase the tests depending on the situation.

The 872 new cases include 713 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 107 from Rangareddy, 16 from Medchal, 12 from Sangareddy.

While 2698 cases were recorded from March 2 to May 31, 5976 were detected from June 1 to 22, which is more than double.

If the cases are calculated month-wise, 95 cases were detected in March, 943 in April, 1,660 in May, and 5,976 from June 1 to 22.Of the total 8,674 cases, 4452 are active cases, 4,005 were discharged, and 217 died.

Besides the cases, the daily Test Positivity Rate (percentage of samples that test positive) increased. While the positivity rate ranged between 17% to 24% from June 16 to 21, it was 27.3% on Monday. This indicates that more samples have tested positive.

