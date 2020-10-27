Telangana records 837 fresh COVID cases

HYDERABAD

27 October 2020 22:36 IST

State has 17,890 active cases at present; death toll stands at 1,315

Telangana recorded 837 COVID-19 cases on Monday even as 21,099 people were tested for novel coronavirus while four died. Results of 412 individuals are awaited.

The new 837 cases include 185 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 76 from Khammam, 59 from Rangareddy and 51 from Karimnagar. Just one case was detected in Narayanpet and five in Kumram-Bheem Asifabad district.

Of the 21,099 people who were examined on Monday, 20,172 opted government health facilities and 927 got tested at private labs.

From March 2, when the first case was detected, till now, 41,15,516 samples have been tested and 2,32,671 were found to be positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 17,890 are active cases, 1,315 have died and 2,13,466 have recovered. Recovery rate in the State is 91.14%.

At the 61 government hospitals, 4,751 oxygen beds and 1,165 ICU beds were available on Monday. In the case of 227 private hospitals, 2,995 oxygen beds and 2,276 ICU beds were vacant.