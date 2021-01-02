Telangana records 461 more COVID-positive cases

HYDERABAD

02 January 2021 00:16 IST

Active cases on Thursday stood at 5,815; death toll reaches 1,544

Continuing the trend of steady increase in COVID-19 cases, a total of 461 fresh cases were reported during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on December 31 in Telangana. Three deaths due to the infection were also reported during the period and the number of persons recovered from the disease was 617.

According to bulletin issued by the Health Department on the status of COVID-19 in the State, the number of positive cases as of 8 p.m. on Thursday has reached 2,86,815 and the death toll is at 1,544. The case fatality rate continues to remain around one-third of the national rate — 0.53% against 1.4% at the national level.

The rate of recovery among COVID-positive cases also continues to be better in the State when compared at the national level as it was 97.43% in Telangana as against 96.1% at national level. The total recoveries has reached 2,79,456.

Further, the bulletin stated that the active cases were 5,815 as on December 31 night. Of those, 3,674 were in home and institutional isolation and the remaining 2,141 were undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals in the State.

On the screening tests conducted for identifying the COVID-positive cases on Thursday, the bulletin said a total of 42,013 samples were examined, including 37,756 in government labs.

The samples also included 18,485 primary contacts and 5,041 secondary contacts of the COVID-positive cases. The total rapid antigen, RT-PCR, TRUENAT and CBNAAT tests done so far in the State was 69,24,707 as on Thursday 8 p.m. with reports of 763 samples awaited till then.

Among the positive cases reported on Thursday, 108 were from GHMC area followed by 44 from Rangareddy, 41 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 31 from Karimnagar.

Warangal Urban, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Jagtial, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Suryapet districts reported cases in double digits up to 22.

In the remaining 18 districts, the positive cases reported on Thursday were in single digit. The samples tested per million of population in the State stands at 1,86,048 as of Thursday.