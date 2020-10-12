Telangana records 1,717 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HYDERABAD

12 October 2020 00:25 IST

Recovery rate climbs up to 87.2%

Telangana recorded 1,717 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases to 2,12,063.

Five more persons succumbed to the virus and with that, the death toll touch 1,222.

The total number of active cases as on Thursday was 25,713 with 21,209 persons under home/institutional quarantine. The sudden dip in the cases was expected to be on account of decline in the number of samples tested to 46,657 from 52,000 daily since the past few days.

Advertising

Advertising

Reports of 1,093 of the 46,657 samples tested are awaited and the total number of samples tested till date has reached 35,47,051. The case fatality rate of 0.57% continued to be much lower than the national average of 1.5%.

The number of recoveries continued to be on par or higher than the positive cases with 2,103 persons recovering from the impact of the virus on Thursday, taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,85,128. The recovery rate climbed up to 87.2% as against the national average of 85.5%.

Of the new positive cases, GHMC saw 276 persons testing positive on Saturday. Neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 131 and 132 new cases, respectively, while Karimnagar (104) and Nalgonda (101) too reported cases in three digits.