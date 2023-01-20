Telangana progressive data centre hub in India, says KTR 

January 20, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Information Technology and Industries K. T. Rama Rao on Friday said Telangana is a progressive data centre hub in the country and the State is leveraging the power of Cloud to meet governance and citizen needs.

The Minister was virtually addressing, from Davos, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Empower India event here focused on cloud adoption to commemorate its Hyderabad Zone going live on the AWS network. In November, AWS had announced it will be investing ₹36,300 crore ($4.4 billion) in the State by 2030 as opposed to ₹20,096 crore ($2.7 billion) it had initially committed in 2020.

This will be a phase-wise investment by the company in the three data centre campuses that AWS has set up in Hyderabad at Chandanvelly, FAB City, and Pharma City. The Telangana government and the Minister welcome the increased investment by AWS, the Department of IT, Electronics and Communications said in a release.

“Glad to see Amazon expanding on its investment in their Hyderabad Data Centres making it one of the largest FDIs coming into the State,” Mr. Rama Rao said. The State government has also collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare and municipal operations. The new AWS Region in Hyderabad will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups and public sector organisations in India, he said.

The three data centres form an integral part of AWS’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure, to serve customers in India and worldwide, while providing them more cloud regions to choose from. The first phase of all three data centres has been completed and is available for users to avail cloud services.

Last year, AWS said the $4.4 billion investment would include capital expenditure on construction of data centres, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses.