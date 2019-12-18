Telangana police arrest three more for alleged links with banned CPI (Maoist) party

Continuing its crackdown on people allegedly linked with the outlawed Community Party of India (Maoist), the Jogulamba-Gadwal police on Wednesday arrested Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) State committee member Gunta Renuka (21).

Last of the octet

Ms. Renuka was arrested by the police around 1 p.m. at her residence in Sunkulamma Mettu in Gadwal town. She hails from Parcharla village of Dharur mandal. With this, the number of people arrested in the case has reached eight. “She was the last one to be arrested in the case registered against eight people in October this year,” said Jogulamba-Gadwal Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Apoorva Rao.

On Tuesday, police arrested Menchu Ramesh and Chukkala, general secretaries of Telangana Praja Front (TPF) and CMS respectively, for their alleged affiliation to the banned outfit.

Ms. Renuka, along with seven others, including Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika State president Bandari Maddileti and TPF vice president Nalamasa Krishna were booked under Section 18, 18-B and 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Section 120-B (Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (I)(II) of Telangana State Public Security Act.

A covert operator

Ms. Rao said they seized several incriminating materials, including revolutionary literature and electronic data, i.e., pen drive containing revolutionary ideology.

“She was covertly working as sympathiser-cum-courier for the banned Maoist party as per the directions of top cadre by attracting innocent youth,” the SP said, adding that Ms. Renuka will be produced before the court.

Duo also held

In a separate case of conspiracy, the Bhadradri-Kothagudem police arrested Duvvasi Devender of Patriotic Democratic Movement, and Dubasi Swapan of CMS from their respective residences in Hyderabad.

Sources confirmed that a team of investigators conducted searches and seized several incriminating materials from their possession, before taking them to Kothagudem.

The duo along with 45 others of various organisations were booked by Cherala police for having links with the Maoist party.