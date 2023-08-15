Telangana poised to be a global leader in AI, says report 

August 15, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

A report on the state of Artificial Intelligence ecosystem in Telangana says considering the speed at which AI adoption is spreading, it will not be long before the State emerges as a leader in the AI space not only in the country but also at international level.

It cited how Telangana has created an organised approach to develop and proliferate AI in all walks of life and initiated measures aimed at building the ecosystem. Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), which is a Telangana government initiative in association with IT industry body Nasscom, in the report highlights the State’s rise as a global AI powerhouse. It accentuates the harmonious convergence of cutting-edge research, diverse talent, robust infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, said a release on Monday from Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office on the launch of the report.

The State has been driving transformative projects such as quality assessment of agricultural commodities, pensioners’ life certificate authentication through selfie, pothole detection and mapping, among other projects to infuse technology into critical sectors for efficient, secure, and citizen-friendly solutions. Grand challenges, led by T-AIM, have helped catalyse innovation and harness entrepreneurial spirit to address existing challenges in the public sector.

Generative AI technology has taken a quantum leap, offering novel content creation across various domains. With its robust AI research and development as well as innovation ecosystem Telangana is poised to play a pivotal role in the technology’s rapid growth, the Minister’s office said. The report will guide the State to discern and capitalise on various opportunities that will expand the AI landscape in Telangana, it said.