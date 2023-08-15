HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana poised to be a global leader in AI, says report 

The report cited how Telangana has created an organised approach to develop and proliferate AI in all walks of life

August 15, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and officials at the launch of report on the state of Artificial Intelligence ecosystem in Telangana. 

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and officials at the launch of report on the state of Artificial Intelligence ecosystem in Telangana. 

A report on the state of Artificial Intelligence ecosystem in Telangana says considering the speed at which AI adoption is spreading, it will not be long before the State emerges as a leader in the AI space not only in the country but also at international level.

It cited how Telangana has created an organised approach to develop and proliferate AI in all walks of life and initiated measures aimed at building the ecosystem. Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), which is a Telangana government initiative in association with IT industry body Nasscom, in the report highlights the State’s rise as a global AI powerhouse. It accentuates the harmonious convergence of cutting-edge research, diverse talent, robust infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, said a release on Monday from Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office on the launch of the report.

The State has been driving transformative projects such as quality assessment of agricultural commodities, pensioners’ life certificate authentication through selfie, pothole detection and mapping, among other projects to infuse technology into critical sectors for efficient, secure, and citizen-friendly solutions. Grand challenges, led by T-AIM, have helped catalyse innovation and harness entrepreneurial spirit to address existing challenges in the public sector.

Generative AI technology has taken a quantum leap, offering novel content creation across various domains. With its robust AI research and development as well as innovation ecosystem Telangana is poised to play a pivotal role in the technology’s rapid growth, the Minister’s office said. The report will guide the State to discern and capitalise on various opportunities that will expand the AI landscape in Telangana, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.