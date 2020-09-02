Telangana People’s Assembly from September 4 to 7

Online meeting to be held along with Assembly session, will take up issues affecting people of the State

Several NGOs and citizens’ groups have come together to organise an online ‘Telangana People’s Assembly’ between September 4 and 7 as a prelude to the State Legislative Assembly meetings scheduled to start from September 7.

The Assembly will serve as an autonomous and parallel space for raising various issues affecting people of the State, in the context of the elected representatives and appointed ministers being barely in a position to independently raise issues or discuss problems with people’s organisations, a statement about the Telangana People’s Assembly informed.

Ever since the formation of Telangana as separate State in 2014, there has not been any meaningful discussion in the State Assembly, and with a few exceptions, the voices of the opposition parties too have become progressively weak, the statement observed. On the other hand, there have been increasing restrictions on people’s organisations and movements, and the government has been attempting to stifle all forms of democratic dissent, in extreme cases, even by levelling false allegations and cases against leaders and cadres of these organisations.

While an acute economic crisis has been brewing and getting worse across the country over a few years, hitting people from the most marginalised sections hard especially during the COVID-19 period, the lockdown has revealed how authoritarian regimes have become further strengthened in terms of a series of anti-poor policy decisions that were formulated and implemented with barely any public consultation and discussion, the statement noted.

The Telangana People’s Assembly to be organised on Zoom platform, will raise and discuss the real issues and bring out the demands from various sectors. Based on the discussions and concrete demands emerging from this process, a comprehensive Telangana People’s Charter will be compiled and shared with the representatives of various political parties.

Topics to be discussed in the People’s Assembly include Employment and Workers’ Rights, Natural Resources and People’s Rights, Agriculture & Rural Livelihoods, Social & Food Security, Health and Education, Rights of Marginalised Sections, and Challenges to Democratic Rights.

National Alliance of People’s Movements, Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch, Dalit Bahujan Front, Human Rights Forum, Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika, Rythu Swarjya Vedika, and other organisations are part of the team organising the event.

More details may be obtained by contacting the numbers 9912928422 or 9441661192 or through mail to prajaassembly.telangana@gmail.com.